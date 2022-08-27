Sunburn festival: Alan Walker to perform in Hyderabad on September 23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

The hitmaker of ‘Faded’, ‘Alone’, ‘On My Way’ and much more award-winning music will be performing live in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Sunburn Arena makes a massive comeback with one of the world’s best artists Alan Walker performing live for an exclusive India Tour 2022. The hitmaker of ‘Faded’, ‘Alone’, ‘On My Way’ and much more award-winning music will be performing live in Hyderabad with an ecstatic and scintillating performance. If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, read on to know more details.

The British-born Norwegian DJ will be in the city on September 23 and is set to perform at the GMR Arena in Shamshabad at 4 pm. After first performing in Hyderabad, Alan will continue his tour with a performance on Sep 24 in Chennai followed by another one on Sep 25 in Ahmedabad.

About performing in India, the producer told ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine recently, “We were just driving to the hotel and I noticed this guy on a scooter, he had an Alan Walker sweater on. That was crazy. It never happens anywhere else.”

Tickets for Alan’s tour are priced at Rs 2,500 and onwards. Make your booking here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sunburn-arena-ft-alan-walker-hyderabad/ET00323859

