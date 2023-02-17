| Sunday Funday To Restart At Tank Bund From Feb 19

Musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar. Photo: M Gopi Krishna

Hyderabad: The popular Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund will be revived from February 19 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The recently-launched country’s largest musical floating fountain at Hussain Sagar Lake is all set to be an added attraction.

It will be played four times for about 15 minutes with a gap of an hour, starting from 7 pm till 10 pm, on Sunday and has about six tunes.

The Sunday-Funday programme which was started two years ago turned out to be a hit with people enjoying band performances, cultural activities and games.

With the entire Tank Bund stretch made traffic free during the programme hours, people in large numbers used to come for a leisurely stroll and enjoy the snacks.

It was not held for last several weeks owing to several reasons.