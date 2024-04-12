Sunflower procurement centres reopened

The Markfed had initially opened the procurement centres on February 23, aiming to purchase 2,209 metric tonnes, which they have announced as Centre’s pool.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 09:52 PM

Sunflower procurement centres reopened at Gajwel market yard in Siddipet district on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) has reopened the Sunflower procurement at seven procurement centres across the district on Friday following the demand of the farmers and Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Markfed had initially opened the procurement centres on February 23, aiming to purchase 2,209 metric tonnes, which they have announced as Centre’s pool. However, Markfed closed down a few procurement centres saying that the Centre’s pool has been completed.

Also Read Oppn parties being forced to ‘surrender’, says KTR

Meanwhile, the farmers have brought a large amount of sunflower produce to Gajwel and Siddipet market yards. They have staged protests demanding that the government reopen the procurement centres.

After learning about farmers’ struggles, Former Minister T Harish Rao wrote a letter to the State government seeking the opening of procurement centres, following which the Markfed opened them, bringing smiles back on the farmer’s faces.

However, the officials told Telangana Today, they were ordered to procure only 3,000 metric tonnes of Sunflower under the State government’s quota. The farmers in the district had cultivated sunflower this Yasangi in 9,278 acres.