Support talented students, says Chintha Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Sangareddy: Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar said scientific temper among students was important for making a strong foray into research.

Talking to students during the district level Inspire Science Fair at Saint Anthony’s School in Sangareddy on Wednesday, Prabhakar said parents and teachers must support students who had some special talent. During the inaugural day of the three-day Science Fair, the TSHDC Chairman interacted with students and their guides while examining various innovations put on display. As many as 532 students exhibited their innovations.

Municipal Chairperson Vijayalakshmi, District Educational Officer Nampally Rajesh and others were present.