Supreme Court Sent Notice To ED On Sanjay Singh’s Petition | Delhi Liquor Scam | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his plea regarding remand and arrest in an alleged liquor irregularities case.