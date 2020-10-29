Surabhi theatre goes online for the first time

The artistes and organiser Jayanand thanked Pranavi Group and Oasis Accountant London for their cooperation in organising the event.

For the first time, a troupe of artistes belonging to Surabhi theatre company in Serilingampally was offered a chance to perform online for the Telugu viewers settled in England.

In association with Telugu Association of Reading & Around (TARA), Surabhi theatre group performed the mythological drama Pathala Bhairavi for about two hours online on the occasion of Vijayadasami.

It was truly a helping hand for the artistes who have been facing problems due to non-availability of work during the pandemic.

Later, the group shared their happiness over performing live to hundreds of Telugu diaspora as it was a new experience for everyone.

The artistes and organiser Jayanand thanked Pranavi Group and Oasis Accountant London for their cooperation in organising the event.

