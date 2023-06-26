Suresh Raina ventures into food business with his restaurant, ‘Raina’

It's a passion for food and cooking, especially Indian cuisine, that made Suresh Raina to launch his restaurant in Amsterdam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Adding a delicious touch to their already flourishing career by entering into the restaurant business has become a trend with a lot of celebrities. The latest entrant into the food business is cricketer Suresh Raina. Along with his passion for cricket, the former player of Team India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is known for his love of food.

Being a gourmet himself, Raina frequently posts photos of him preparing meals at home. So, it’s this passion for food and cooking, especially Indian cuisine, that made the former cricketer to launch his restaurant in Amsterdam. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Raina said that his restaurant will provide an authentic taste of Indian food and he hopes to bring “authentic and genuine flavours from different parts of India”.

In the post Suresh Raina wrote, “I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! … Over the years, you’ve seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe’s heart (sic).”

The restaurant is an ideal setting for food and cricket enthusiasts since the walls are decorated with cricket and culinary artwork. A genuinely exceptional dining experience is what Raina Indian restaurant strives to deliver to its customers, allowing them to enjoy the tastes of Indian food that have been prepared by professional chefs. The restaurant’s menu offers a delectable selection of meals that have been inspired by the diverse culinary traditions from across India.

— Nithya Shree Sangameshwar