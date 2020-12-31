Suresh Raina wishes Sreesanth on his return to cricket

The former India T20 and ICC ODI World Cup winning cricketer was drafted into the Kerala State team for this tournament and the bowler took to social networking site to show his happiness.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:47 pm

Hyderabad: Controversial Kerala and former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth set to return to Indian domestic cricket with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which will begin from January 10 at various venues.

The former India T20 and ICC ODI World Cup winning cricketer was drafted into the Kerala State team for this tournament and the bowler took to social networking site to show his happiness. He last played in 2013 in Indian Premier League where he was banned for his alleged role in spot-fixing. But now at 37, his return was nothing short of a great story of determination. He first returned with a local T20 league in Kerala and then made it to the State team.

“There is nothing stronger than a broken man, who has rebuilt himself… Thanks a lot for all the Support and love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome,” he wrote posting a video of him taking the cap.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was excited to see the speedster make a comeback. He replied to the post, writing, “Good luck brother man. Can’t wait to see magic spells again.”