Suryakumar Yadav a strong contender for Team India spot

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:30 pm 12:17 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indian’s Suryakumar Yadav has been in impressive form and has caught the attention of many aficionados with his batting. In the match against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar and Quinton de Kock played crucial roles after the early dismissal of their captain Rohit Sharma. With a 53-run knock, he played a crucial role in his side’s victory that helped them to the top of the tables.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra predicted Suryakumar to be in Indian team by the end of this year. “I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the game-changer in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The manner in which he is batting, whether you see his shots over the covers or his flicks or his cut shots. The icing on the cake with a cherry on top was the flick he played of Rabada’s bowling for a six. My jaw dropped after watching that six. I said that this player should play for India,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team, and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player, and hopefully, that happens,” he added.

