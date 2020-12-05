Suryapet: Ganja worth RS 24 lakh seized, three held

The arrested persons were Bhkya Sai (26), of Palaram Thanda of Ananthagiri mandal, Bhukya Naveen Kumar (23) of Thurpu thanda of Maddirala and Gundu Naresh (24) of Gattikallu of Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet district

Suryapet: In a joint operation, the sleuths of Task Force and CCS of Suryapet district arrested three persons with 200 kg ganja worth Rs 24 lakh at Polumalla Cross road in Maddirala mandal. The arrested persons were Bhkya Sai (26), of Palaram Thanda of Ananthagiri mandal, Bhukya Naveen Kumar (23) of Thurpu thanda of Maddirala and Gundu Naresh (24) of Gattikallu of Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet district.

Presenting the arrested persons before media, Suryapet SP R Bhaskaran said police teams took up vehicle checking drive at Polumalla cross road and intercepted two cars in which ganja was being smuggled to Maharashtra. The police arrested three persons and seized 200 kg ganja. The arrested confessed to smuggling ganja to Maharashtra after buying it from some persons at Chinthuru in Visakhapatnam.

He said that the accused have been purchasing the ganja at Chinthuru at the price of Rs1,000 per kg and selling it in Maharashtra at the price of Rs 4,000 per kg. He warned that stringent action would be taken against the persons who smuggle ganja. He reminded that PD Act was invoked against a ganja peddler and suspect sheets were also opened against 25 persons recently in the district. Some of the youth were involved in ganja transportation to Hyderabad and Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam for easy money. He said that the police are keeping a tab on the suspects.

