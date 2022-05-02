Suryapet: Notorious thief arrested by Chilkur police

Published Date - 05:43 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad was showing the gold ornaments recovered by arresting a notorious thief in Suryapet district on Monday.

Suryapet: Chilkur police on Monday arrested an alleged thief and recovered 30 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh from his possession.

The arrested was Kinnera Madhu(30) from Chilkur village in the district. Presenting him at a media conference SP S Rajendra Prasad said that on the credible information, police took Madhu into custody during a vehicle check up at Bethavolu cross roads in Chilkur mandal in the district.

During questioning, he confessed to six house breakings in the limits of Chilkur, Kodad, Chinthalapalem and Huzurnagar police stations.

He was accused in 13 theft cases in erstwhile Nalgonda district and was jailed several times. Preventive Detention (PD) Act was also invoked against him by the police in 2018 and sent to central jail. After coming out from the jail, he has not mended his ways but continued thefts.

He would target the locked houses and house burglaries in day time. He informed that six cases were filed against the arrested thief on the new house breakings.

