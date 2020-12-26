Suryapet Sunrisers in semifinals

Kakatiya Kings, who lost to Tandur Tigers by one wicket, also made it to the last four stage

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: Raghu (4/8) bowled Suryapet Sunrisers to a big win over Bhongir Badshaw to enter the semifinals of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Kakatiya Cup, in Warangal on Saturday.

Kakatiya Kings, who lost to Tandur Tigers by one wicket, also made it to the last four stage.

Brief Scores: Suryapet Sunrisers 142 in 17.5 overs (Usmad 48; K Venu 5/34) bt Bhongir Badshaw 40/9 in 20 overs (Raghu 4/8, Manish 2/8); Indur Icons 101 in 20 overs (Khaja Bakshi 3/13, Mahesh 2/14) bt Medchal Giants 95 in 15.2 overs (Khaja Bakshi 50; Aqueed Yaser 4/25, T Adarsh 3/19); Kakatiya Kings 97 in 19.5 Overs (Manoj 38; Naveen 4/15, Rajesh 4/9) lost to Tandur Tigers 98/9 in 17.2 overs (Aditya 3/12); Nirmal Thunders 93 in 17 overs (Mahesh 43; Siddarth 4/19, Sajeed 3/14) lost to Mulugu Masters 94/7 in 20 overs (Yashwanth 3/14).

