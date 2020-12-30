Suryapet to get NAC training centre soon

By | Published: 12:54 am

Suryapet: The National Academy of Construction will soon set up a training centre here to train private electrical employees, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday.

Releasing a calender of Telangana Private Electrical Employees Federation at a programme here, Jagadish Reddy said private electricians should update their skills in tune with the changes in the sector. The NAC training centre would also offer courses for private electrical employees. Electricity has become a part of modern life with many gadgets functioning based on power, he said, adding that electricians should be careful in their work in view of its nature. “Electricians must wear hand gloves and helmets while working,” he said.

He said that land would be allocated for the federation at Suryapet. Suryapet municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna and others also attended the meeting.

