Sushant trends again after HC verdict

Hyderabad: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is once again trending on Twitter with fans requesting the CBI to decode the ‘murder’ of the actor. According to reports, the actor allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. However, many missing items from his apartment and varying witness accounts made fans question if the actor had really taken his own life.

The subsequent investigation into allegations that the actor was depressed, consumed drugs, and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement with known drug peddlers opened up a Pandora’s box with well-known names of Bollywood coming in the line of fire. Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh, additional director general of police posted as Special Officer in the Haryana CMO suspected foul play and sought a thorough probe into the incident.

On July 16 last year, Rhea Chakraborty requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the late actor’s death. Subsequently, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police.

FIR against Rhea

The twist in the probe came when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six other people for abetment to his son’s suicide on July 29. Rhea moved the Supreme Court requesting transfer of the case to Mumbai and what followed was a media trial pronouncing Rhea as the mastermind behind the case. The enquiry gained more momentum with Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a case of money laundering of over Rs 15 crore worth of transactions related to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This fresh turn of events enveloped the entire Chakraborty family in its ambit with CBI naming Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya, brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, former manager Shruti Modi in its FIR on August 6. Matters escalated when the Supreme Court ordered a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on August 16. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered an NDPS case against Rhea and two others based on an ED request to probe the drug angle in the case.

NCB arrests

Rhea’s brother Showik was arrested along with Samuel Miranda on September 4 by the NCB and the very next day, Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant was arrested on a drug related charge. On September 8, Rhea was arrested after a three day of grilling to explore the drugs nexus in the film industry. Following this development, actors Deepika Padukone, Rakup Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB for questioning in the drug related probe.

After over 28 days in custody, Rhea was finally granted bail on October 8. In the same month, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother was arrested and Arjun and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala were called in for questioning by the NCB. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband were arrested on a drug seizure and consumption charges on November 22.

So far, there has been no development in the murder probe of the late actor’s untimely death. However, on February 15, Bombay HC quashed a complaint against Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh filed by Rhea Chakraborty.

