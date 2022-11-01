Sushee Infra’s transactions: ECI to keep close watch, says no proof provided

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:49 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday has asked the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, to keep close watch in the constituency through various enforcement agencies.

Responding to a petition from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi pointing out that BJP candidate in Munugode, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had through his family-owned company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited Company deposited Rs.5.24 crore to 23 different accounts in Munugode, the ECI said Rajgopal Reddy had replied to its show case notice denying the allegations including any formal relationship with Sushee Infra and all the 23 bank transactions as well.

“In view of the fact that the TRS representation doesn’t provide any proof of allegations, which have been duly denied by the said candidate, you are directed to keep close watch in the constituency through various enforcement agencies, based on additional actionable facts that may emerge, according to extant instructions of Commission on election expenditure monitoring,” the ECI said in its letter to the Telangana CEO.

Rajgopal Reddy, in his reply submitted on Monday to the ECI, had asked the Commission to ‘treat the entire petition as void-ab-initio’, claiming that no transfer of money took place which was authorized neither by him nor his chief election agent.

Terming the transfer of money to local residents, companies and firms of Munugode by Sushee lnfra “totally false”, Rajgopal Reddy said his son Komatireddy Sankeerth Reddy was the managing director of the firm and that the details of transfer of funds made from the company to individual companies were “false and fabricated”.