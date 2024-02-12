Sethu bags twin titles at Hyderabad Open senior Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Winners and runners-up of the 16th Hyderabad Open senior Tennis Tournament at the Jubilee Hills International Club.

Hyderabad: Sethu bagged twin titles winning singles and doubles top honours in the 70 age category at the 16th Hyderabad Open senior Tennis Tournament at the Jubilee Hills International Club, on Monday.

In the singles final, Sethu defeated AR Rao 10-0. In the doubles, Sethu paired with Rambabu to down AR Rao and Parvateesham 10-2.

Results: Finals:

30 singles: Surya Pavan bt Ankesh bhargav 10-4; Doubles: Anirudh/Sidharth bt Vijay/Eshwar 10-8;

40 Singles: Raja bt Bose Kiran 10-2; Doubles: Vijay Varma/Venkata Sivakumar Raju bt Afroze/Nikhil 10-7;

50 singles: Lagadapati Sridhar bt Waheed 10-8; Doubles: Nandyala Narsimha Reddy/Waheed bt Sudheer Reddy/Dinakar 10-6;

60 Singles: Ram Reddy bt Suresh 10-2; Doubles: Paul Manohar/Joji Reddy bt Ram Reddy/Prasad Rao 10-4;

70 singles: Sethu bt AR Rao 10-0; Doubles: Sethu/Rambabu bt AR rao/Parvateesham 10-2.