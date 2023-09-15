Susi Ganeshan’s ‘Dil Hai Gray’ makes history at TIFF 2023 with India’s first audio teaser premiere

Get ready to witness a historic cinematic moment as ‘Dil Hai Gray’, a visionary creation by director Susi Ganeshan and produced by M Ramesh Reddy, prepares to dazzle at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

The makers released an audio teaser, marking a historic moment in Indian entertainment arena.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles, this cinematic marvel is poised to captivate audiences on a global scale.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles, this cinematic marvel is poised to captivate audiences on a global scale.

In a groundbreaking move, the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) chose ‘Dil Hai Gray’ for an exclusive screening at TIFF, solidifying its place in the annals of Indian cinema. Ahead of the film’s global premiere, the team released the first-of-its-kind audio teaser leaving the imagination of visuals to the audience. The teaser was released by Pritul Kumar, Joint Secretary & MD, NFDC, at the Indian pavilion, TIFF. Urvashi Rautela, director Susi Ganeshan, and associate producer Manjari graced the event.

Susi Ganeshan, when asked about the audio teaser launch, enthusiastically declared, “It’s a historic moment. TIFF serves as the perfect stage to introduce ‘Dil Hai Gray’, we decided to release the audio teaser as it gives a unique experience to cinema lovers. It’s the debut of India’s first audio teaser, setting the bar for the future of Indian cinema. It encapsulates vivid human emotions and offers an auditory glimpse into our “grayish” world blurring the lines between right and wrong. And we are grateful to the audiences for showering the teaser with such adulation.”

Urvashi Rautela shared her anticipation, saying, “Being part of ‘Dil Hai Gray’ has been an exhilarating journey. The audio teaser release is a cinematic revolution. We are delighted to elevate the standard of Indian storytelling that too at such an illustrious platform. Special thanks to the audiences for loving the teaser so much!”

