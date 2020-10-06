Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife in Hyderabad

The couple Martha (32) and Kishan (35), both construction workers, had frequent fights over the last couple of months, with Kishan suspecting her fidelity and harassing her, police said

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Suspecting fidelity, a man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Jagadgirigutta in the early hours of Monday. The couple Martha (32) and Kishan (35), both construction workers, had frequent fights over the last couple of months, with Kishan suspecting her fidelity and harassing her, police said. “Following a heated argument with her, Kishan grabbed a vegetable knife and slit her throat. She died on the spot,” police said, adding that Kishan then fled the spot. The couple’s relatives found Martha dead and alerted the Jagadgirigutta police, who later nabbed Kishan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .