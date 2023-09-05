BJP begins ticket application process in erstwhile Adilabad

Meanwhile, Mancherial BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, who was in the fray in 2018 as a nominee of the BJP, is a strong contender for the ticket of Mancherial segment.

Adilabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun the process of receiving applications from aspirants from the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Adilabad BJP district president Payal Shankar and senior leader Suhasini Reddy are vying for the party ticket from Adilabad segment, while Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao is preparing to contest from Boath Assembly constituency (ST).

He will be replaced by a bureaucrat or another candidate for Adilabad Parliament segment, party sources said. Nirmal BJP district president A Maheshwar Reddy is eying theNirmal segment.

Dr P Ramadevi, Ramarao Patel and Mohanrao Patel are competing with each other for Mudhole constituency, while senior leader Ramesh Rathod, Pembi ZPTC member Bhukya Janu Bai, Hari Naik, Satla Ashok and Adivasi leader Bheem Rao are in the race for the Khanapur (ST) constituency.

However, senior leaders M Malla Reddy, Tula Madhusudhan, Dr Raghunandan and Tula Anjaneyulu are also in the fray for the same segment.

Koyyala Emaji, who lost to Durgam Chinnaiah of the BRS by contesting on the ticket of the BJP from Bellampalli Assembly constituency (SC) in 2018, is expecting another opportunity. However, he is facing stiff competition from former Asifabad MLA Dr A Sridevi, who joined the BJP recently.

Ajmeera Athmaram Naik and Tudum Debba leader Kotnaka Vijay are trying for a ticket from Asifabad Assembly constituency (ST). Dr Palvai Harish Rao and Dr K Srinivas are expecting the ticket of Sirpur (T) segment.