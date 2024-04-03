Free professional training programs offered for unemployed rural youth by SRTRI Institute

The courses that are being offered by include Basic Automotive Servicing, Electrician (domestic), mobile phone repair and electronic mechanic, DTP and Print publishing Assistant etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 08:03 PM

The courses that are being offered by include Basic Automotive Servicing, Electrician (domestic), mobile phone repair and electronic mechanic, DTP and Print publishing Assistant etc.

Hyderabad: Swamy Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute (SRTRI) , Jalalpur, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, under Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, is inviting applications from unemployed rural youth (both men and women) interested in pursuing short-term professional training programs for free of cost.

The Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute will conduct these courses for free of cost and will also provide boarding and lodging facilities for the unemployed, in addition to guiding them in job placement.

Also Read KCR reaches out to farmers, promises to fight for them

The courses that are being offered by include Basic Automotive Servicing, Electrician (domestic), mobile phone repair and electronic mechanic, DTP and Print publishing Assistant etc.

Candidates between 18 years and 35 years from the minority community are eligible for the courses. Interested candidates can attend interviews from 10 am onwards at the Institute premises on Monday, April 15, 2024.

For details: visit www.srtri.com or call: 91339-0800/ 91339-08111/91339-08222.