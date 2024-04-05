Siddipet has enough water resources for summer: Sulthania

Sulthania asked officials to work in coordination to ensure there would be no short supply of drinking water in any parts of the district. He asked them to have an action plan village and habitation wise.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 April 2024, 07:01 PM

Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulthania is examining water treatment plant, at Mangol in Kondapak mandal of Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water and Sanitation) Sandeep Kumar Sultania said Siddipet district had enough water resources to meet the drinking water needs of summer and also until the monsoon sets in.

The Principal Secretary, along with Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary, Engineer-in-Chief RWS Krupakar Reddy, Chief Engineer Vijay Prakash and other officials visited the 40 ML sump and intermediatory treatment plant at Akkaram near Gajwel, water treatment plant at Mangol, and intermediatory treatment plant at Kondapaka to examine the availability of drinking water availability. Later, he held a meeting with officials at the Siddipet Collectorate.

The Principal Secretary has also directed them to carry out a drive in the villages to identify the borewells and handpumps and restore them by doing the necessary repairs to utilise them in case of emergency.

Sulthania warned officials that the government would take stern action if local officials fail to restore disrupted water supply within 24 hours.