Watch: Unruly Telangana tourist in Goa drives SUV with kids asleep on roof

The video displays a disturbing scene where a man confronts the tourist for endangering the lives of the children.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:51 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: A shocking video capturing a Telangana tourist driving an SUV in Goa with two kids asleep on the vehicle’s roof has caused a stir on social media.

The video, which emerged on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, displays a disturbing scene where a man confronts the tourist for endangering the lives of the children. The bizarre incident unfolded on Parra Coconut Tree road in Goa, a popular tourist spot.

The viral footage commences with a moving SUV carrying two children asleep on its roof. A concerned man approaches the vehicle from behind and questions the driver about allowing the kids to rest atop the car while it’s in motion. “You are making these children sleep on top of the car? The children are sleeping on top of the car!” confronts the man as captured in the video. The driver’s response was captured as, “Let me take a turn. No no, I am taking a reverse.”

Absolutely insane! How TF do you as a parent even think this is a safe thing to do? #Goa pic.twitter.com/J9b27T9Top — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) December 27, 2023

Uncertainty looms over whether the driver eventually brought the kids inside the vehicle or halted the SUV. Additionally, no formal complaint has been reported in connection with this distressing viral incident.

Parra Coconut Tree road, the location where this concerning event transpired, holds significance as a popular tourist destination in Goa.