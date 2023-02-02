TSWRJC-Luxettipet stands in 2nd spot in Swachh Gurukul drive

TSWRJC-Luxettipet has been selected for a cash reward of Rs.50,000 after coming second in Telangana in the Swachh Gurukul Special Drive-2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

A view of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC)-Luxettipet (Girls)

Mancherial: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC)-Luxettipet (Girls) has been selected for a cash reward of Rs.50,000 after coming second in Telangana in the Swachh Gurukul Special Drive-2022. The results of the drive were declared on Thursday.

TSWRJC principal M Lalitha Kumar said that the college was chosen to be presented with the cash reward for adopting outstanding sanitation measures.

She recalled that the college was figured at the top position in the district-level drive and won a cash reward of Rs 20,000. She added that the recognition was a proud moment to the district and TSWR Adilabad region.