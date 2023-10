| Swachhata Campaign 3 0 To Clean 449 Sites In India October 2 October 31

Swachhata Campaign 3.0 To Clean 449 Sites In India (October 2 – October 31)

The Ministry of Culture has initiated Swachhata Campaign 3.0, targeting 449 cleanliness sites across India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:25 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture has initiated Swachhata Campaign 3.0, targeting 449 cleanliness sites across India. This campaign, involving the ministry and its associated organisations, commenced on October 2 and runs until October 31.

Watch: