| Swamy Helps Tarakarama Beat St Marys By 262 Runs In Hca C Division One Day League

Swamy helps Tarakarama beat St Mary’s by 262-runs in HCA C Division One Day League

Tarakaram posted 404/4 in 45 overs with the help of Swamy’s big ton. Later, they restricted St Mary’s managed 142/8 in 45 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Tarakaram posted 404/4 in 45 overs with the help of Swamy’s big ton. Later, they restricted St Mary’s managed 142/8 in 45 overs

Hyderabad: J Swamy smashed 174 runs as Tarakarama register a 262-run victory over St Mary’s in HCA C Division One Day League Championship match on Monday.

Tarakaram posted 404/4 in 45 overs with the help of Swamy’s big ton. Later, they restricted St Mary’s managed 142/8 in 45 overs.

Also Read Ashray clinches HGA Captain’s Cup

In the other matches, Gunavardhan’s 6/20 helped XI Masters thrash Secunderabad Club by five wickets. Batting first, Secunderabad were bowled out for 174 runs in 34 overs with Gunavardhan wreaking havoc. Chsing the small target, XI Masters reached home with five wickets in hand.

LNCC’s Vivek Nandu picked up 5 wickets but his side suffered a 68-run loss against Nizam CC.

Brief Scores: Tarakarama 404/4 in 45 overs (Bhushan 53, Bhargav 81, J Swamy 174no) bt St Mary’s 142/8 in 45 overs; Chums XI 218/9 in 45 overs (Dhanush 46) lost to Southend Raymonds 219/6 in 42.3 overs (Andul Salam 92, Jathin 3/48); MP Blues 128 in 27.2 overs (Srinivas 3/25, Vinay Krishna 4/24) lost to Mahesh CC 133/4 in 18.4 overs (Akhilesh Goud 61no); Secunderabad Club 174 in 34 overs (Sudeep 47, Gunavardhan 6/20) lost to XI Masters 179/5 in 34 overs (Varun Mishra 41); Nizam CC 191 in 44.3 overs (Mirza Maqbool 57, Vivek Nandu 5/28) bt LNCC 123 in 26.4 overs; Shalimar CC 197 in 39.3 overs (Vineeth 47) lost to Consult 198/8 in 35 overs (G Likith 60, Vineeth 3/34).