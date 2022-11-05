Syed Ghazi Abbas, orphan from Hyderabad makes his mark in cricket

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Growing up at Darul Yathama – Yateem Khana, Orphanage, Hyderabad, Syed Ghazi Abbas made a mark by excelling in cricket.

Battling all odds, the 18-year-old southpaw proved his prowess both with bat and ball. He amassed 443 runs, including three centuries and one half century with highest score of 134, in five matches and also pocketed 15 wickets with his left arm spin bowling in the recently-concluded HCA Inter-College League Championship.

He also scored 224 runs with two half-centuries and snared six wickets in three matches of the HCA Three Day League tournament. He was the highest scorer of the season. Abbas began his cricket at the Arshad Ayub Cricket Academy.

He lost his parents when he was seven and from then he is staying in the Darul Yathama Orphanage located near Charminar. When asked about his tryst with cricket, he said, “When I was 14 years old, Syed Mehedi Hasan, who played for HCA and Sunrisers Hyderabad team, selected four from our orphanage and started training us in the Arshad Ayub Cricket Academy. From then on Arshad sir and Kalim Khan sir, who is the head coach of the academy, are looking after me and I am very thankful for them,” said the left arm spinner.

Despite his impressive performance, Abbas was not selected for any Hyderabad Cricket Association team for the domestic tournaments. “I was the highest run scorer of the season and I have slammed three centuries, three half-centuries and took 21 wickets in the HCA tournaments. But I was not in the selected list of players for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar trophy,” rued the intermediate second year student of Sri Akash Junior College.

“I am eagerly waiting for one chance. If given I will prove myself and I will give my best. I wanted to play for India U-19 team next year. My ultimate goal is to wear the Indian jersey,” said Abbas, who admires Rishab Pant.

Kalim Khan, who trains Abbas hit out at the HCA for poor selection of the team. “Abbas performed well in the tournaments conducted by HCA. He was in the probables but was not selected into the final team.”

“Abbas is a very talented cricketer. He works a lot to improve his skills and game. He never brings his personal setbacks into the game. This kind of talent has to be encouraged,” said Kalim Khan.