Cooch Behar Trophy: Aman, Rithish power Hyderabad to 462/6 on Day 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Aman Rao and G Rithish Reddy slammed centuries as Hyderabad Under-19 team posted a massive 462/6 in 90 overs against Sikkim on the opening day of the BCCI men’s under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy Group B match, on Saturday.

Electing to bat first, Aman Rao hit 10 boundaries and six overs in his 113-run essay while Rithish scored eight boundaries in his 110-run knock in Hyderabad’s massive total. A Avinash Rao (92) and Dheeraj Goud (68) also hit half-centuries to boost the team’s total. For Sikkim, Siddharth scalped two wickets.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 462/6 in 90 overs (Aman Rao 113, G Rithish Reddy 110, A Avanish Rao 92, Dheeraj Goud 68; Siddharth 2/104) vs Sikkim CA.