Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad beat Chhattisgarh by 6 wickets

All-rounder T Ravi Teja record the best bowling figures of Syed Mushtaq Ali with 6/13 to guide Hyderabad to a crushing six-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

T Ravi Teja.

Hyderabad: All-rounder T Ravi Teja record the best bowling figures of Syed Mushtaq Ali with 6/13 to guide Hyderabad to a crushing six-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Thursday.

Choosing to bowl first, Ravi Teja provided the best possible start taking three wickets in the very first over. He dismissed Shashank Chandrakar off the very first ball of the innings to set the tone. Two balls later, he trapped captain Amandeep Khare in front of the wickets before ending the over with the wicket of Harpreet Singh Bhatia on the six ball to reduce them to 3/3 after first over.

He then sent Sanjeev Desai as lbw in his third over for this fourth wicket. He returned for his second spell in the innings 19th over and got rid of well-set Shashank Singh who was batting on a 47-ball 51, as his fifth wicket. On the next ball, he castled Sourabh Majumdar’s stumps to set the best bowling figures in the tournament’s history. CV Milind and Tanay Thyagarajan scalped two wickets apiece.

Chasing the modest target of 98, Hyderabad reached the target in 16 overs. This was the third straight victory for the Tilak Varma-led side.

Speaking after his performance from Jaipur, Ravi Teja said, “It feels great to have achieved this landmark. I didn’t know about the record until I was told by my friends. It feels great to contribute to the team’s victory and I am looking forward to score a hundred as well in this format.”

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 97 in 19.1 overs (Shashank Singh 51; T Ravi Teja 6/13, CV Milind 2/16, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/18) lost to Hyderabad 98/4 in 16 overs (Ajay Mandal 2/27).