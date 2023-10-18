Vinoo Mankad Trophy: All-round performance help Hyderabad beat Bengal by 27 runs

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 235 runs in 47.3 overs. Later, NIshanth and Pranav did well to restrict Bengal to 208 in 48.1 overs

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: S Nishanth (4/39) and Pranav Varma (3/35) shared seven wickets among themselves while Chirag Yadav (62) and A Avinash Rao (60) hit half-centuries as Hyderabad defeated Bengal by 27 runs in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Mangalgiri, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 235 runs in 47.3 overs. Later, NIshanth and Pranav did well to restrict Bengal to 208 in 48.1 overs.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 235 in 47.3 overs (A Avanish Rao 60, Chirag Yadav 62) bt Bengal 208 in 48.1 overs (Agniswar Das 57; Nishanth S 4/39, Pranav Varma 3/35).

In Hyderabad: Chandigarh 282 in 49.5 overs (Devang Kaushik 85, Paras 53; Ayush Vartak 3/49) lost to Mumbai 288/2 in 41.1 overs (Musheer Khan 160 no, Manan Bhatt 59no); Gujarat 389/7 in 50 overs (Rudra Mayur Patel 232, Ronit Patel 75) bt Himachal Pradesh 182 in 41.3 overs (Daksh N Narayan 52; Tripth Patel 4/40); Jharkhand 104 in 36.2 overs (Hardik Raj 4/11) lost to Karnataka 105/3 in 24.2 overs.

