Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad records six-run victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Having suffered a narrow two-run loss against minnows Assam in their opening encounter, Hyderabad returned to winning ways defeating Odisha by six runs in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Kolkata on Tuesday.

India Under-19 World Cup cricketer Thakur Tilak Varma top-scored with 44 runs (30 balls; 3×4) and added 68 runs for the second wicket with captain Tanmay Agarwal (34 off 30,3×4, 1×6) to help Hyderabad post 153/8 on the board.

Later, CV Milind (2/24) and T Ravi Teja (2/40) restricted Odisha to 147/4 in 20 overs. Govinda Poddar scored a 33-ball half-century while Subhranshu Senapati hit an unbeaten 43 for the losing outfit.

