T-Hub, AIM launch second healthtech cohort

Hyderabad: If you are a healthcare startup that is using deep tech platforms to create solutions, then T-Hub along with Atal Innovation Mission has launched a programme just for you. As part of this partnership, T-Hub is running its second cohort-based programme AIC T-Hub Foundation, exclusively for the deep tech startups creating new-age solutions in the field of life sciences and healthcare.

The three-month programme was officially launched virtually in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, and Sashi Reddi, Founder & Managing Partner of SRI Capital.

Ranjan said, “With T-Hub’s partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), we are further advancing and supporting cutting edge technology in the healthcare and life science sectors. A key goal of the programme is to provide access to elite resources and experts to startups.”

10 deep tech startups have been handpicked by T-Hub, AIM and external industry experts. They were selected based on their innovation, go-to market readiness, scalability and team composition. The programme will provide startups with experts, resources to sharpen their markets, refine their business and product commercialisation plans.

Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, said, “The future of healthcare is largely dependent on technological innovation to ensure superior accuracy in diagnosis and treatment. To achieve exactly that drive for innovation, we have partnered work with Atal Innovation Mission for the T-Hub AIC program. The program is tailor-made to benefit HealthTech startups at an early stage and help them get a direction to commercialise their products by making it market-ready at the global level.”

