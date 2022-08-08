T-Hub appoints CIO, CDO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub appointed Panneerselvam Madanagopal as its Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Wg Cdr Anish Anthony (Retd) as the Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Madanagopal has been associated with T-Hub as mentor for startups and officially joined as a Senior Advisor for Corporate Innovation in 2021. As T-Hub’s new Chief Innovation Officer, he will focus on enabling strategic engagements with corporates, ecosystem enablers, government bodies and startups, nationally and internationally.

“We have built a strong and dynamic ecosystem where technology meets innovation, young minds meet opportunity, and industry meets solutions. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to bring world-class capabilities and world-class innovation to the startup ecosystem,” said Madanagopal.

Wg Cdr Anish Anthony will lead T-Hub’s global delivery and operations of all the programmes and initiatives. He has experience in innovation, execution at scale, raising funds, and strategizing. “T-Hub is at the forefront of establishing India as a universal centre for entrepreneurial success and innovation,” he said.

“Their expertise will help prepare for future initiatives as we aim to become the focal point for innovation in India and beyond,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub. T-Hub has supported over 2,000 startups and over 600 corporates and enabled startups to raise significant amounts of funding.