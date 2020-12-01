T-Hub startup scaling new heights in EV market

Company has shipped its vehicles to the UK, Portugal, Japan, among other nations

Hyderabad: At a time when India is yet to realise its electric vehicle dream, struggling to put the needed infrastructure in place to drive EV adoption, a bootstrapped startup in T-Hub, Gayam Motor Works has made it big with a range of products and is now scaling heights by catering to global markets.

The company designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and its product portfolio currently includes electric auto rickshaws in both passenger and cargo segments, and electric bicycles (under name GMW Limitless).

T-Hub has helped the company connect to various clients, especially in the government and other startups in the incubator, to collaborate and work with. Apart from connections, the incubator also enabled a learning platform, especially through the sessions it conducts on business development, go-to market and scaling strategies, which gave a direction to the company.

The incubator introduced GMW to the Asia Pacific head of Uber who was visiting Hyderabad at the time and the company got an opportunity to demonstrate its e-bikes to them and soon, they were deployed by Uber in Hong Kong, Singapore and San Francisco for the food delivery arm, UberEats. For GMW’s Limitless e-bikes, the first customer was Uber.

GMW today exports its electric-three wheelers from its Patancheru facility in Hyderabad besides meeting its domestic needs. Globally, the company has shipped its vehicles to countries such as the UK, Portugal, Japan, Lebanon and Nepal. Going forward, the company also sees a big opportunity in Africa, where it has already made a shipment to a large online grocery delivery company. Active conversations are also in progress with dealers in Central America and Mexico.

Sri Harsha Bavirisetty, COO of Gayam Motor Works, told Telangana Today, “The manufacturing ecosystem in Hyderabad and the State’s policy framework has been encouraging. We are not only making products to cater to the domestic market but also to export markets such as Japan, Lebanon, Italy, UK, France and Portugal. To meet our growth needs, we are planning to set up a larger facility in Hyderabad.”

The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government and announced its plans to invest Rs 250 crore in the State generating around 1,400 direct jobs.

