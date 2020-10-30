T-SAT app records one million downloads

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T-SAT Network CEO R Shailesh Reddy and Digital Media director K Dileep met IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

In another milestone, the T-SAT Network channels app has recorded one million downloads. The Vidya and Nipuna channels of the T-SAT have been playing a key role in broadcasting digital classes to school and intermediate students as the educational institutions have remained closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, T-SAT Network CEO R Shailesh Reddy and Digital Media director K Dileep met IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday. As the T-SAT Network channels app recorded one million downloads, the IT Minister said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic the network has become an alternative for the school education department for broadcasting digital classes to students.

He lauded the efforts of the T-SAT Network in providing digital classes to students of rural areas and economically weaker sections. The T-SAT services are not just limited to education department but is a platform for all State government departments, he said while advising officials to come up with innovations for further expanding the services of the T-SAT in future.

Shailesh Reddy said the T-SAT Network channels were now on Sun Direct DTH . While Vidya channel will be telecast on channel number 195, Nipuna will be on 196. The T-SAT Network channels-Vidya and Nipuna are already available on the Airtel DTH and Tata Sky DTH.

