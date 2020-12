Table Tennis championship: Akshay maintains clean slate

Akshay defeated his fellow academy player Veevan Bhatia 3-0 and later downed Mandela Dharma Sai Teja and Pramaan with similar scorelines

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: Anandnagar Welfare Association (AWA) player Akshay Khajandar remained unbeaten with three wins in the his Group I matches in the cadet boys section of the 7th Telangana State Stag District and State Table Tennis championship, at St Paul’s High School, on Thursday.

He defeated his fellow academy player Veevan Bhatia 3-0 and later downed Mandela Dharma Sai Teja and Pramaan with similar scorelines.

Results

League Matches: Group I: Akshay Khajandar (AWA) bt Veevan Bhatia (AWA) (3-0)(11-8)(11-4)(11-7); Akshay Khajandar bt Mandela Dharma Sai Teja (3-0) (11-01)(11-06)(11-3); Akshay Khajandar bt Pramaan (APG) (3-0)(11-1)(11-6)(11-1); Mandela Dharma Sai Teja bt Pramaan (APG) (3-0) (12-10) (11-6)(11-3); Mandela Dharma Sai Teja bt Veevan Bhatia (AWA) (3-1)(11-7) (08-11)(11-9)(11-04);

Group II: M Devansh Singh (AWA) bt G.Nithrik (NLG) (3-1)(12-10)(11-8)(10-12)(11-7); M Devansh Singh bt Jaffar Hussain(LBS) (3-1) (11-9)(11-4)(8-11)(11-9); M Devansh Singh bt Shreyas(GSM) (3-0)(13-11)(11-2)(11-5); Jaffar Hussain(LBS)bt Shreyas(GSM) (3-0) (11-4) (11-8)(11-04); Jaffar Hussain(LBS) bt G Nithrik (NLG) (3-1)(12-10) (11-7)(9-11)(13-11);

Group III: M Karthik Teja (PROTT) bt Virat (MLR) (3-0)(11-3)(11-2)(11-3); M Karthik Teja bt V Suhaan Ratnam (VPG) (3-0) (11-4) (11-3)(11-3); M Karthik Teja bt Nishant (MLR) (3-0)(11-4)(11-5)(11-7); Nishant (MLR) bt Virat (MLR) (3-0) (11-01) (11-03)(11-01); Nishant bt V Suhaan Ratnam (VPG) (3-1)(11-8) (11-8)(11-13)(11-5);

Group VI: Sri Aneesh (SPHS) bt Aashrith (Genesis) (3-0)(11-03)(11-03)(11-02); Sri Aneesh bt Manohar V (GSM) (3-1) (13-15) (11-3)(11-3)(11-6); Sri Aneesh (SPHS) bt Parim Gilaka (3-0)(11-03)(11-01)(11-0); Manohar V (GSM) bt Parim Gilaka (3-0) (11-1) (11-0)(11-0); Manohar V (GSM) bt Aashrith (Genesis) (3-0)(11-8) (11-7)(11-8);

Qualifying matches: Mandale Dharma Sai Teja bt Sarthak (MLR) (3-0) (15-3) (11-7) (11-6); Vevaan Bhatia (AWA) w/o Bhavish Palle; Aashrith (Genesis) bt Hasir Rana (YMCAXTTA) (3-1) (11-06)(16-18)(13-11)(11-03); Manohar V (GSM) bt E Ved Kasish (GSM) (3-2) (11-5) (11-9) (8-11) (9-11)(11-6); V Suhaan ratnam(VPG) w/o Yuvan Parekh; Virat (MLR) bt Manpreeth Kumar V (3-0) (11-5)(13-11)(11-7); G Nithrik (NLG) bt Raj Kumar V (3-0)(11-7)(11-9)(11-2); Jaffar Hussain (LBS) bt Ishan (Genesis) (3-0)(11-7)(11-5)(11-4).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .