Telangana U-17 team bags bronze in National School Games Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Telangana State under-17 TT team after winning bronze medal, on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana boys under-17 boys team clinched bronze medal in the 67th National School Games Table Tennis Championship, held at Tyagaraja Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, on Friday.

The team, comprising A Jatin Dev, M Rishabh Singh, M Devansh Singh, Akshay Khajandar and Sai Harsha, went down to Delhi 1-3 in the semifinals. In the match held for the bronze medal, Telangana downed Haryana 3-1 to bag the medal.

Earlier, the State team defeated ICSE 3-2 in the pre-quarterfinals and downed Maharashtra 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Results: Bronze medal match: Telangana bt Haryana 3-1 (Jatin Dev bt Rushikesh 2-0; Rishabh lost to Sarthak Arya 0-2; M Devansh Singh bt Dhananjay Thakur 2-1; Jatin Dev bt Sarthak Arya 2-0).

Semifinals: Telangana lost to Delhi 1-3 (Jatin Dev bt Atharv 3-2; Rishabh lost to Sudhanshu 1-3; Akshay lost to Bhasker 0-3; Jatin Dev lost to Sudhanshu 2-3)Quarterfinals: Telangana bt Maharashtra 3-2 (Jatin Dev bt Udit 2-0; Rishabh lost to Kushal 0-2; Akshay bt Pranav 2-1; Jatin Dev lost to Kushal 0-2; Rishabh bt Udit 2-1);

Pre-quarters: Telangana bt ICSE 3-2 (Jatin Dev bt Vibhas 2-1; Rishabh lost to Aayush 0-2; Akshay lost to Moulik 1-2; Jatin Dev bt Aayush 2-0; Rishabh bt Vibhaas 2-0).