Tahsildar held for disproportionate assets in Nirmal

26 May 22

Nirmal: A Tahsildar or Mandal Revenue Officer was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau on the charges of possessing disproportionate assets against his income here on Wednesday evening.

ACB officials l said that the accused public servant was Arra Narender, Bhainsa Tahsildar.

Narender was found to be possessing assets worth Rs 1.16 crore and liquid cash Rs 1.32 lakh when the sleuths conducted raids on his house in Nirmal district centre. The raids were carried out till late night. He was taken into custody and was produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar.

The officials of the ACB further said that Narender was involved in a case registered against a village revenue officer for allegedly demanding a bribe, when he was working as Tahsildar of Khanapur. Investigations were being made into his role in the case, they added. However, the arrest of this Tahsildar created a flutter in the district as it was the maiden case in recent history.

