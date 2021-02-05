Tahsildar Rajeshwari sticks to her roots

The Tahsildar, who connects with mother earth, says that she has grown plants and trees wherever she worked, besides developing a terrace garden at her house in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Think Tahsildhar and the image that immediately comes to mind is that of a person pushing files. But Bandi Rajeshwari, Tahsildhar of Ganneruvaram, is made of different mettle. She is as comfortable with pulling a plough as she is with wielding the pen.

Rajeshwari, also blessed with a green thumb, makes time to indulge in her passion — growing plants and trees and cultivating crops in her agriculture land — despite the hectic schedule that Tahsildhar’s keep on account of the protocol which requires their presence at almost all government functions and activities.

The Tahsildar, who connects with mother earth, says that she has grown plants and trees wherever she worked, besides developing a terrace garden at her house in Karimnagar. The 40-year-old revenue official bought two acres in Deshrajpalli, Ramadugu Mandal, and began cultivating paddy, pulses, vegetables and other crops following organic farming methods.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajeshwari said that right from her childhood days, she used to accompany her parents for agriculture work. Though her father worked as a head constable, the family used to practice agriculture. “I love the soil, and I am passionate about growing plants and trees. Whenever I had holidays, I would go the fields,” she said, adding that she works alongside labourers.

“Every Sunday, I visit my agriculture field without fail. If there is any work during weekdays, I leave early for the field and return by 9 am to attend office work. I raise pulses, vegetables, bananas and other crops. This season, I am cultivating paddy including Telangana Sona in a part of the field since a canal flows close by to my field,” she said.

A native of Dacharam, Bejjenki Mandal of Siddipet district, Rajeshwari studied up to Class XII in Navodaya Vidyalaya, Choppadandi and Class VIII to Intermediate in social welfare residential school, Subashnagar, Karimnagar. She pursued graduation in Sri Rajarajeshwara degree college, Karimnagar.

In 1999, Rajeshwari joined as a junior assistant in the Revenue Department and got her first posting in Karimnagar RDO office. Later, she worked as Revenue Inspector in Thimmapur Mandal.

In 2012, she was promoted as Tahsildhar and posted in Chigurumamidi Mandal. After working there for two years, she was transferred to Athmakur of Warangal district. Later, she came back to Karimnagar district and worked in Gangadhara, Shankarapatnam, Medipalli, and Thimmapur. Now, she is working at Ganneruvaram Mandal.

Rajeshwari’s husband Vuyyala Ravi is a technical officer in the Irrigation Department and the couple has two daughters. While her father Yellaiah worked as head constable, mother Laxmi is a housewife.

