| Take Action Against 2bhk Beneficiaries Who Sold Or Rented The Houses Collector

Take action against 2BHK beneficiaries who sold or rented the houses: Collector

Gautham noted that in survey number 37, out of 439 plots allotted to freedom fighters and ex-servicemen, there were 267 open plots, 54 temporary structures, 11 permanent structures, 106 basements and one partial structure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 08:31 PM

Collector VP Gautham held a meeting with government lands protection committee members in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed officials to take action against beneficiaries who sold and rented their double bedroom houses.

The Collector held a meeting with members of the government lands protection committee here on Saturday. He said in Tekulapally double bedroom houses complex, 33 houses were locked, 20 houses were rented and one house has been sold.

Also Read Basic facilities provided in 1459 polling stations in Khammam: Collector

Gautham noted that in survey number 37, out of 439 plots allotted to freedom fighters and ex-servicemen, there were 267 open plots, 54 temporary structures, 11 permanent structures, 106 basements and one partial structure.

A thorough inquiry should be conducted into matter and the assignees should be given notices as per law and ask them to appear with proofs. Proper action regarding vacant plots in Puvwada Uday Nagar should be taken, he noted.

Vacant plots for which applications made under GO 59 for regularization and were rejected, the plots should be taken over immediately. Fencing and CCTV cameras should be installed to protect the lands. Land protection teams should work actively and make field inspections.

The structures in government places should be identified and removed, besides a follow up of lands regarding which cases were pending in the courts. Special attention should be paid to the valuable government lands and all steps should be taken to prevent encroachments, the Collector said.

Additional Collector B Sathyaprasad and municipal commissioner Adarsh Surabhi were present in the meeting.