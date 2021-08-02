Take leadership as an opportunity to learn

The student body went through the process of filing their nominations, coming up with their manifesto, campaigning, voting, and selection.

The virtual Investiture ceremony of the Pallavi Model School, Boduppal was held on July 31 for the academic year 2021-22. The student body went through the process of filing their nominations, coming up with their manifesto, campaigning, voting, and selection.

The students had an insight into the real-time voting process and almost everyone exercised their vote. The elected members reiterated that they would be working with loyalty, integrity, and faith in the school system.

Listening to pre-primary students speak about their responsibility was captivating. In her welcome speech Principal T Tanuja said that every student should focus on building their leadership qualities so that they would be ready to face any kind of challenges in their future.

She administered the oath to the office bearers and insisted on shouldering the responsibility with integrity. Speaking on the occasion Colonel Sandeep Vajpai, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, expressed his happiness over the way the programme was organised with precision.

He reinforced on three points namely becoming lifelong learners, imbibing leadership qualities and not compromising for anything less. He requested the students to take the leadership positions as an opportunity to learn than as a power. The children listened to him with rapt attention and pledged to take the guidelines ahead in their life.

Director Sushil Kumar entreated the students to fulfill their duties and responsibilities systematically and assured them that the management will always support the student body in their endeavours to keep the school’s flag flying high.

Head boy Sreevatsa Yeelarthy expressed his gratitude to everyone who has believed in him and elected him. The Head girl Hasini in her vote of thanks thanked everyone profusely for their contribution in making the programme a great success.

