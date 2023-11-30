Telangana Elections: Check out these election pics

Thursday, Nov 30, 2023
CM KCR exercised his franchise at at Chinthamadaka village in Siddipet constituency on Thursday.

By Telangana Today
06:42 PM, Thu - 30 November 23
Hyderabad: While voting is still underway for the 119 Assembly seats in Telangana, the state witnessed a turnout of 63.94% by 5 PM.

The polling stations remained abuzz with citizens exercising their democratic right.

Voters took to various social media platforms to share picture of their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Here are a few pictures form the Telangana Assembly Elections:

