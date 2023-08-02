| Take Measures To Produce At Least 1 90 Lakh Tonnes Of Coal Per Day Sccl Officials Urged

Take measures to produce at least 1.90 lakh tonnes of coal per day: SCCL officials urged

SCCL CMD Sridhar asked officials to keep at least 5 lakh tonnes of coal as stock for the supply of coal from Singareni so that power generation in thermal power stations could continue uninterrupted even during heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has directed officials to take measures to produce at least 1.90 lakh tonnes of coal per day and transport 1.95 lakh tonnes everyday.

Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, asked officials to keep at least 5 lakh tonnes of coal as stock for the supply of coal from Singareni so that power generation in thermal power stations could continue uninterrupted even during heavy rains.

He instructed the directors to immediately provide new machines required by area and to solve all the problems related to production immediately. Overburden removal contracts have already been finalized in relation to open cast mines in all the areas and the General Managers of the mine areas should take special initiative to remove the overburden according to the specified targets with the respective contractors, he said. Officials should ensure that an overburden of 14 lakh cubic meters was removed everyday, he added.

The CMD reminded that the company has set a target of 720 lakh tonnes for the current fiscal and that the employees should work accordingly.