Singareni retired employees seeks unlimited medical facilities

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, association president D Ramchander Rao urged the government to provide free, unlimited and hassle-free medical facilities to the retired employees via empanelled hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Singareni Retired Employees Welfare Association, Kapra chapter has urged the Chief Minister to provide unlimited medical facilities to retired employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

He wanted the government to provide a facility for collection of medicines for various ailments at district headquarters across Telangana as the retired employees were finding it difficult to travel to Kothagudem, Godavarikhani, Bhupalpally and Mandamarri areas where currently medicines were being provided.

He also wanted the government to review and revise the existing medical insurance being provided to retired coal employees and to devise a comprehensive and sustainable medical policy for the retired employees and their families.