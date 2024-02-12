Take measures to stop Karnataka, AP from taking up projects: Akbaruddin asks TS govt

We need to stop both the States from going ahead with these projects to safeguard the interest of Telangana at any cost, Akbaruddin Owaisi said

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the State government to take measures to stop Karnataka from constructing a new dam on river Tungabhadra and works on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Taking part in discussion on the resolution introduced by the government to not hand over control of common projects to KRMB in the State assembly on Monday, Owaisi said the Karnataka government was planning to construct a new dam on upstream Tungabhadra river, which would affect the flow of water to Telangana. Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government was trying to complete the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project on a war footing, hence the government needs to act fast and stop them, he said.

“We need to stop both the States from going ahead with these projects to safeguard the interest of Telangana at any cost,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing dispute between AP and Telangana on sharing of Krishna river water, Owaisi said since the centre had given extension to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal -II, with new terms of reference, it would be better that the State government take up the matter with the tribunal and settle the matter at the earliest.

“We have wasted a lot of time. Let’s resolve the issue and get our legitimate share,”he said.

The previous government had demanded the KRMB to allocate 50 percent share in Krishna water, but the board refused to do so and allocated in the ratio of 66:34 in favour of Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the present government should see that the State gets its share. The AIMIM leader said his party supports the resolution brought by the government and that it would stand by it on the issue.