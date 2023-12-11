Take up works along NH-44 in Medak district to ease out traffic: Medak MP requests Gadkari

In a representation to the Union Minister in New Delhi on Monday, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has asked the Minister to take up construction of bus stations in Narsingi town on either side of the highway

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was elected as Dubbaka MLA in recent assembly elections, has met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urging him to grant funds for several works along the NH-44 in Medak district.

In a representation to the Union Minister in New Delhi on Monday, Reddy has asked the Minister to take up construction of bus stations in Narsingi town on either side of the highway. The MP has asked him to grant funds for the construction of a service road to connect Narsingi bus station with Vallabhapur village via Vallur. He has requested him to take up an extension of the service road in Narsingi besides taking up the construction of the road under bridge between Masaipet and Chetla Timmaipally.

Construction of an underpass at Vadiyaram Junction, an extension of the service road from Vaddera Vada to Chetla Timmaipally, the building of a service road from Chandaipet Cross Road to Hanunamn Temple, an extension of the service road from Masaipet to Goel Petrol Bunk were part of the requests made by the Medak in a representation presented by him to Gadkari.

The Union Minister has responded positively to Reddy’s appeal. Reddy has said that the works would ease out the movement of the vehicles along the NH-44 on this stretch in Medak district besides restricting the accident rate.