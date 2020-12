Takshit, Harish hit tons in Sec’bad Nawab’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Takshit Rao slammed an unbeaten 151 off 106 balls while Harish Thakur scored 108 not out as Secunderabad Nawabs thrashed Gouds XI by massive 315 runs on the third day of the Group C match in the A 1 division three-day league championship here on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Group A: BDL 138/9 & 223/6 in 40 overs (Hima Teja 50, C Durgesh 65; Rahul 3/37) lost to Deccan Chronicle 479/8 in 90 overs; Central Excise 285 & 276 in 40 overs (Rohan Yadav 52, TP Anirudh 52) lost to SBI 326/8 & 229/5 in 36 overs (Daniel Manohar 51no); Income Tax 490 & 266/9 in 40 overs (P Akshath Reddy 63, D Harshavardhan 59, Habeeb Ahmed 54) lost to Jai Hanuman 472/9 & 285/6 in 40 overs (Anurag Vittal 65, N Anirudh Reddy 50; D Swaroop 3/63);

Group B: MP Colts 288 & 217/9 in 40 overs bt Combined District 152 & 296/8 in 40 overs (Md Afreedi 84no, Ganesh 80); Enconse 221 & 235 in 39.4 overs (Syed Mehdi Hasan 71) bt Zinda Cc 230 & 173 in 38.5 overs (Koushik Reddy 52; Syed Mehdi Hasan 3/11); AOC 367/9 & 255/9 in 40 overs (Ganga Singh 54, Nakul Varma 51; Rathan Teja 3/53, Abdul Ela Qureshi 3/53) bt Gemini Friends 200 & 141 in 33.3 overs (Sachin Shinde 5/21); Continental 270/7 & 116/3 in 17 overs (G Sankeerth 67) drew with Hyderabad Bottling 243 (P Gaurav 41, M Radhakrishna 78, P Praneeth Reddy 34, B Harshith 52, Y Sai Varun 3/43);

Group C: Jai Bhagwathi CC 182 & 154/8 in 40 overs lost to Apex CC 362/7 in 85 overs; Charminar CC 237 & 231/9 in 40 overs bt Rohit XI 263 & 159 in 29 overs; Secbad Nawabs 401/9 & 312/1 in 40 overs (Takshit Rao 151 no, Harish Thakur 108 no) bt Gouds XI 207 & 191/3 in 40 overs (Rahul Varkey 67, Karthik K Reddy 89).

