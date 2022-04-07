Tamilisai too was a politician before becoming Governor: KTR

Hyderabad: Taking umbrage at Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s remarks against the State government, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday asserted that both the Telangana government and the TRS had immense respect for the Governor’s office. “The State government has never insulted Tamilisai Soundararajan and if she feels that way, it is her sheer imagination,” he said.

“We never disrespected the Governor. We always gave the respect due to her on all occasions, but Tamilisai Soundararajan too should play the role and behave like a Governor,” he said, speaking to mediapersons during his visit to Sircilla on Thursday.

The Minister found it inappropriate on the part of the Governor to state that she was being targeted after she rejected the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy for the MLC post due to his political background. He pointed out that Tamilisai Soundararajan herself had served as Tamil Nadu State president of BJP before her appointment as the Governor. “How is it justifiable that a person with political background can be appointed Governor but the same norm can’t be applied for another to be nominated as MLC under Governor’s quota?” he questioned.

Pointing out that the State government never faced any issues with ESL Narasimhan when he served as Governor, the Minister said the State government, in the same way, has no issues with Tamilisai Soundarajan. “We can’t help it if she imagines having issues with her government. If she believes that she has been insulted, she must be specific about when, where and how she was really insulted,” he said, adding that the BJP government at the Centre was known to use such diversion tactics when it could not address prevailing issues.

