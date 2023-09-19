Tanvi pair secures doubles title at Sub Junior National Badminton Championship

The second seeded pair defeated Uttarakhand pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat 21-18, 21-15 in the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Medal winners of the Yonex-Sunrise 35th Sub Junior National Badmainton Championship held at Jwala Gutta Badmainton Academy, Moinabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttler Tanvi Reddy Andluri and her partner U Reshika of Tamil Nadu secured girls doubles title in the under-17 category of the Yonex-Sunrise 35th Sub Junior National Badminton Championship at Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy, Moinabad on Tuesday.

The second seeded pair defeated Uttarakhand pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat 21-18, 21-15 in the final.

In the other under-17 ties, another State shuttler N Pranauv Ram finished runner-up in the boys singles category having lost to third seed Lalthazuala H of Mizoram 21-11, 21-15. Anmol Kharb of Haryana downed Tanvi Sharma of Punjab 21-14, 21-19 to win the girls title.

Andhra Pradesh pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu beat Delhi pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary 21-14, 21-19 to win the boys doubles final. In the mixed doubles final, Andhra Pradesh’s Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida of Odisha rallied from a game down to beat 14-21, 21-16,21-14.

In the under-15 finals, Nishchal Chand of Uttarakhand and Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu won the boys and girls title respectively.

Telangana pair of Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni and Sarayu Suryaneni finished runners-up in the girls doubles event losing to Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi of Karnataka 23-25, 21-15, 23-25.

Results: Final: U-15: Boys: Nishchal Chand (UTR) bt Bornil Akash Changmai (1) (ASM) 21-12 23-21; Girls: Adarshini Shri NB (1) (TN) bt Diksha SR (TN) 21-6 21-13; Doubles: Boys: Hardik Divyansh/Amith Raj Natraj (5) (KTK) bt Jagsher Singh Khangurra (PNB)/Dev Ruparelia (MAH) 25-23 15-21 25-23;

Girls: Deepak Raj Aditi/Ponnamma B V Vriddhi (KTK) bt Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni/Sarayu Suryaneni (TS) 21-12 21-11; Mixed Doubles: Bornil Akash Changmai/Shantipriya Hazarika (2) (ASM) bt Jangjeet Singh Kajla (RAJ)/Angel Punera (UTR) 21-17 21-18;

U-17: Singles: Boys: Lalthazuala H (3) (MIZ) bt Pranauv Ram N (TS) 21-11 21-15; Girls: Anmol Kharb (1), (HAR) bt Tanvi Sharma (PNB) 21-14 21-19; Doubles: Boys: Bhargav Ram Arigela /Viswa Tej Gobburu (2) (AP) bt Bhavya Chhabra /Param Choudhary (DLI) 25-23 21-19;

Girls: Tanvi Reddy Andluri (TS)/Reshika U (2) (TN) bt Gayatri Rawat /Mansa Rawat (UTR) 21-18 21-15; Mixed Doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela (AP)/Pragati Parida (ORI) bt Siddharth Rawat /Angel Punera (2) (UTR) 14-21 21-16 21-14.

