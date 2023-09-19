Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
Home | News | Tanvi Pair Secures Doubles Title At Sub Junior National Badminton Championship

Tanvi pair secures doubles title at Sub Junior National Badminton Championship

The second seeded pair defeated Uttarakhand pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat 21-18, 21-15 in the final

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:13 PM, Tue - 19 September 23
Tanvi pair secures doubles title at Sub Junior National Badminton Championship
Medal winners of the Yonex-Sunrise 35th Sub Junior National Badmainton Championship held at Jwala Gutta Badmainton Academy, Moinabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttler Tanvi Reddy Andluri and her partner U Reshika of Tamil Nadu secured girls doubles title in the under-17 category of the Yonex-Sunrise 35th Sub Junior National Badminton Championship at Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy, Moinabad on Tuesday.

The second seeded pair defeated Uttarakhand pair of Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat 21-18, 21-15 in the final.

In the other under-17 ties, another State shuttler N Pranauv Ram finished runner-up in the boys singles category having lost to third seed Lalthazuala H of Mizoram 21-11, 21-15. Anmol Kharb of Haryana downed Tanvi Sharma of Punjab 21-14, 21-19 to win the girls title.

Andhra Pradesh pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu beat Delhi pair of Bhavya Chhabra and Param Choudhary 21-14, 21-19 to win the boys doubles final. In the mixed doubles final, Andhra Pradesh’s Bhargav Ram Arigela and Pragati Parida of Odisha rallied from a game down to beat 14-21, 21-16,21-14.

In the under-15 finals, Nishchal Chand of Uttarakhand and Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu won the boys and girls title respectively.

Telangana pair of Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni and Sarayu Suryaneni finished runners-up in the girls doubles event losing to Deepak Raj Aditi and Ponnamma BV Vriddhi of Karnataka 23-25, 21-15, 23-25.

Results: Final: U-15: Boys: Nishchal Chand (UTR) bt Bornil Akash Changmai (1) (ASM) 21-12 23-21; Girls: Adarshini Shri NB (1) (TN) bt Diksha SR (TN) 21-6 21-13; Doubles: Boys: Hardik Divyansh/Amith Raj Natraj (5) (KTK) bt Jagsher Singh Khangurra (PNB)/Dev Ruparelia (MAH) 25-23 15-21 25-23;
Girls: Deepak Raj Aditi/Ponnamma B V Vriddhi (KTK) bt Lakshmi Ridhima Devineni/Sarayu Suryaneni (TS) 21-12 21-11; Mixed Doubles: Bornil Akash Changmai/Shantipriya Hazarika (2) (ASM) bt Jangjeet Singh Kajla (RAJ)/Angel Punera (UTR) 21-17 21-18;
U-17: Singles: Boys: Lalthazuala H (3) (MIZ) bt Pranauv Ram N (TS) 21-11 21-15; Girls: Anmol Kharb (1), (HAR) bt Tanvi Sharma (PNB) 21-14 21-19; Doubles: Boys: Bhargav Ram Arigela /Viswa Tej Gobburu (2) (AP) bt Bhavya Chhabra /Param Choudhary (DLI) 25-23 21-19;
Girls: Tanvi Reddy Andluri (TS)/Reshika U (2) (TN) bt Gayatri Rawat /Mansa Rawat (UTR) 21-18 21-15; Mixed Doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela (AP)/Pragati Parida (ORI) bt Siddharth Rawat /Angel Punera (2) (UTR) 14-21 21-16 21-14.

Related News

Latest News