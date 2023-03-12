Task Force arrests one person with ganja in Warangal

Commissioner’s Task Force along with Azam Jahi Mills Colony police apprehended one person and seized two kilos of dry ganja from him
Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Azam Jahi Mills Colony police apprehended one Kondaparthy Adithya and seized two kilos of dry ganja from him on Sunday.
“On interrogation, he revealed he had been selling and consuming ganja for some time now. He went to Kalimela of Odisha and came in contact with one Moddu alias Bhai, who is known as a ganja smuggler. Adithya purchased ganja from him several times. He frequented Kalimela by bike via Bhadrachalam,” the police said in a press note.
Adithya was handed over to AJ Mills Colony police for further action.