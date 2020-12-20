Task Force police arrest 10 for playing cards in Warangal

The team also seized playing cards, six motorcycles and nine mobile phones from their possession

Warangal Urban: The Task Force police raided a mango orchard near Raman school under Madikonda police station limits and arrested 10 persons who were gambling and seized Rs 22,670 cash from them on Sunday.

The team also seized playing cards, six motorcycles and nine mobile phones from their possession. The arrested were identified as Bhupal Karna, Aroori Pradeep, Valaboju Krishna, Dandugula Yadagiri, Namindla Swamy, Muchu Rakesh, Jannu Kanakraju, Muppidi Srinivas, Thatikayala Raju, and Bathula Yakaiah.

“After completion of due formalities, the accused persons and seized properties were handed over to Madikonda police for further legal action,” said Inspectors, Task Force, B Nandiram Naik and G Madhu in a press note.

